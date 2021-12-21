Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta pens birthday note for Ankita Lokhande: Hope you get every happiness in life

Ankita Lokhande has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, she married beau Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony on December 14 and is enjoying every bit of this new phase of her life. Adding on to her excitement, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress turned a year old lately and it was a grand celebration for her as it marked her first birthday post wedding. Needless to say, Ankita was inundated with wishes from fans across the world.

Joining them, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to social media and showered birthday love on Ankita. She shared a throwback pic of herself with the birthday girl wherein Shweta made a statement in a grey outfit while Ankit was a sight to behold in her white dress. The pic spoke volumes about their bond. In the caption, Shweta called Ankita the sweetest girl and wished her happiness for life. She wrote, “A very happy birthday to the sweetest girl I know…. I hope you get every happiness in life…coz you deserve them! Sending loads of love and prayers your way #HappyBirthdayAnkita”.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s post for Ankita Lokhande:

Meanwhile, Ankita, who is overwhelmed with the love coming her way, took to social media to express her gratitude towards fans. She wrote, “Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thank you each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us”.