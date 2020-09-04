Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta pens a mystical note: The truth is like a lion, you don't have to defend it

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation is currently going against Rhea Chakraborty and others accused. Amid this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a photo of Goddess Durga and compared the truth with its lion.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left millions of people in the country shocked and surprised. His family has been fighting for justice for the past few months and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti often posts about the truth on her social media handles. Once again, amid the ongoing investigation against Rhea Chakraborty and others, Sushant’s sister Shweta took to social media to pen a powerful and spiritual note at the same time and claimed that one doesn’t need to defend the truth.

Sharing a photo of Goddess Durga with its Lion, Sushant’s sister Shweta penned a powerful note. She compared the truth to Goddess Durga’s Lion and mentioned that one does not need to defend it and that it comes out and defends itself. With it, she sent out a powerful message about fighting for justice for her late brother. Over the past few days, Shweta has been sharing photos of billboards that have been put up globally to campaign for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing the post, Shweta wrote, “The truth is like a lion; you don't have to defend it. Let it loose; it will defend itself... #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput.” Recently, she even shared a video of their family lawyer Vikas Singh’s press conference where he cleared up all allegations and rumours against Sushant’s family after Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s post:

Meanwhile, the case investigation is currently going on and Friday, the Narcotics Control Bureau raided Rhea’s house and summoned Showik Chakraborty amid the ongoing probe related to the drugs chats that were uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate. Also, Samuel Miranda, Rhea’s associate, has been detained for questioning by the NCB in relation to the drugs matter. On the other hand, CBI also is conducting its parallel probe where Rhea’s father has been questioned 3 times till now. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

