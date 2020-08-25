Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta revisits sangeet pic with Gulshan: In some realm, we’ll always be together

Lovingly called as Gulshan by his sisters, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered her late brother with a sweet memory from her wedding sangeet. With it, Shweta expressed her love for her late brother.

It has been over two months to the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and now, CBI has been investigating the late actor’s case. Amid this, Sushant’s family is hopeful that the truth will be uncovered soon as the CBI is involved. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been revisiting old memories with her late brother who was lovingly known as ‘Gulshan.’ After the wedding reception video of Shweta, Sushant’s sister shared an endearing memory with her late brother from her sangeet on social media.

Taking to social media, Shweta shared an old photo from her sangeet where she and Sushant could be seen smiling the widest as they posed together ahead of her wedding. Remembering Sushant, Shweta mentioned in her caption that she hopes that there is some world in which she and her brother are together. She also promised Sushant’s fans that she will try to look for the sangeet video and share his memory with everyone on social media. Recently, Sushant’s brother-in-law had shared sweet memories with the late actor from his wedding with Shweta via videos.

Sushant’s sister shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it.” Fans of the actor were left extremely emotional post seeing a smiling and happy photo of the late actor who passed away this year at his house.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister’s photo:

Meanwhile, currently, the CBI is deeply immersed in the investigation of Sushant’s case. They have interrogated Sushant’s close friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and Deepesh. The CBI team also have been visiting Sushant’s house in Mumbai and reportedly, they have even reconstructed the crime scene to get to know more details about the actor’s death. Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and left everyone in a state of shock.

