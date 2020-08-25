Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta revisits sangeet pic with Gulshan: In some realm, we’ll always be together
It has been over two months to the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and now, CBI has been investigating the late actor’s case. Amid this, Sushant’s family is hopeful that the truth will be uncovered soon as the CBI is involved. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been revisiting old memories with her late brother who was lovingly known as ‘Gulshan.’ After the wedding reception video of Shweta, Sushant’s sister shared an endearing memory with her late brother from her sangeet on social media.
Taking to social media, Shweta shared an old photo from her sangeet where she and Sushant could be seen smiling the widest as they posed together ahead of her wedding. Remembering Sushant, Shweta mentioned in her caption that she hopes that there is some world in which she and her brother are together. She also promised Sushant’s fans that she will try to look for the sangeet video and share his memory with everyone on social media. Recently, Sushant’s brother-in-law had shared sweet memories with the late actor from his wedding with Shweta via videos.
Sushant’s sister shared the photo on Instagram and wrote, “In some realm, we will always be together... #GudiaGulshan. I will try and find video from my Sangeet and upload it.” Fans of the actor were left extremely emotional post seeing a smiling and happy photo of the late actor who passed away this year at his house.
Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput and his sister’s photo:
Meanwhile, currently, the CBI is deeply immersed in the investigation of Sushant’s case. They have interrogated Sushant’s close friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj and Deepesh. The CBI team also have been visiting Sushant’s house in Mumbai and reportedly, they have even reconstructed the crime scene to get to know more details about the actor’s death. Sushant passed away in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and left everyone in a state of shock.
Anonymous 21 minutes ago
The sister and her husband are running to collect followers in the name of sushant. The sister does not share anything significant. Oh lets gather and pray for sushant global prayer? So that she gets more followers, she posts pics of herself full make up but apparently she is grieving? No wonder sushant was not in touch with them. Their true colours are showing. My advice to the sister and husband ; we fans of sushant can see thru u, stay classy.
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
This sister of his seems very vain. I am not sure her posts have so much to do with him or her enjoying the attention. Why would we care about her sangeet? SSR is in enough film for us to enjoy him. I am for the family all the way, esp the dad. But this woman is vain. PV post this.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
She is hustling hard to gain more followers b4 the case is finish. Sushant was evidently hard working and honest human being.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
I didnt say a word about sushant family but now this is getting ridiculous. I believe their story sushant was duped by rhea and he was away from family past one year.. BUT what is very shameful this sister who and her husband are shamelessly using her brothers name to collect followers. Her son is also doing the same and her hushand is shamelessly publishing personal pictures of sushant in their wedding to gain followers. If you ppl were so concern about sushant why didnt this sister or her sweet husband didnt send ticket to sushant father when he wanted to visit mumbai and shruti didnt respond to his request. This ppl are obviously sushant family but dont fall for their fakeness. This brother in law had zero contact with sushant past one year but they also claim he was hostage. I sympathize only with sushant father.
Anonymous 54 minutes ago
She knows how to increase her TRP in the name of Sushanta for her own future.Next Global meet......When?