Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta SLAMS news channel for Rhea Chakraborty’s interview: It’s an utter disgrace

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti claimed in a tweet that a news channel may be interviewing ‘prime accused’ Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours. Slamming them, she demanded the Government of India’s intervention in the matter.

In a massive turn of event, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti called out a news channel that apparently was planning to interview ‘prime accused’ Rhea Chakraborty and air it on their platform. She slammed the news channel and demanded that the Government of India should intervene as it would be a slam on the face of 130 Crore Indians who were fighting for her late brother. Shweta even called a journalist who called Sushant a ‘mediocre actor,’ in one of his interviews.

Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, “Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty.” Further, she wrote, “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty.” Calling out a report, Shweta wrote, “And the interviewer in no other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty.”

Earlier, Shweta had taken to social media to demand Rhea and gang’s arrest after the alleged drugs angle came to light. Post the ED officials unearthed the drug angle, they wrote to the Narcotics Control Bureau that registered a case against Rhea and others. Initially, when Rhea’s alleged drug angle came in the news, her lawyer claimed that she has never done drugs and can prove it with a drug test.

Take a look at Sushant’s sister’s tweets on Rhea Chakraborty’s interview:

Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

And the interviewer in no other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

