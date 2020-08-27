  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta SLAMS news channel for Rhea Chakraborty’s interview: It’s an utter disgrace

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti claimed in a tweet that a news channel may be interviewing ‘prime accused’ Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours. Slamming them, she demanded the Government of India’s intervention in the matter.
11818 reads Mumbai Updated: August 27, 2020 08:50 am
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Rhea Chakraborty,Shweta Singh KirtiSushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta SLAMS news channel for Rhea Chakraborty’s interview: It’s an utter disgrace

In a massive turn of event, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti called out a news channel that apparently was planning to interview ‘prime accused’ Rhea Chakraborty and air it on their platform. She slammed the news channel and demanded that the Government of India should intervene as it would be a slam on the face of 130 Crore Indians who were fighting for her late brother. Shweta even called a journalist who called Sushant a ‘mediocre actor,’ in one of his interviews. 

Taking to Twitter, Shweta wrote, “Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty.” Further, she wrote, “Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty.” Calling out a report, Shweta wrote, “And the interviewer in no other than Rajdeep Sardesai who was calling my brother as a mediocre actor!! The Prime Accused should be taken under custodial  interrogation immediately!! It’s my request to my extended family to block this interview. #ArrestRheaChakroborty.”

Earlier, Shweta had taken to social media to demand Rhea and gang’s arrest after the alleged drugs angle came to light. Post the ED officials unearthed the drug angle, they wrote to the Narcotics Control Bureau that registered a case against Rhea and others. Initially, when Rhea’s alleged drug angle came in the news, her lawyer claimed that she has never done drugs and can prove it with a drug test. 

Take a look at Sushant’s sister’s tweets on Rhea Chakraborty’s interview:

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis urges PMO for Kangana Ranaut’s security to help NCB; demands Rhea & gang’s arrest 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement