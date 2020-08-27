Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis urges PMO for Kangana Ranaut’s security to help NCB; demands Rhea & gang’s arrest

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has been closely following the CBI investigation since they took over the probe. After the alleged drug angle was exposed against Rhea Chakraborty & others, Shweta demanded their arrest and Kangana Ranaut’s security so that she could help the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Sudden turn of events has taken place in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation over the past few days as the alleged drug angle has been reportedly exposed against Rhea Chakraborty and her associates. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has taken to social media to demand ’s security from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office so that she could help the Narcotics Control Bureau in the case. As per reports of various news channels, Rhea allegedly was in conversation with her associates like Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and others about drugs that were apparently being administered to Sushant.

Soon, the Narcotics Control Bureau became involved after the ED officials wrote to them about the alleged drug use in Sushant’s case and reportedly registered a case against Rhea and others. Kangana Ranaut too spoke up against the use of drugs in Bollywood but demanded her security. Shweta, who has been following the investigation of her late brother’s case, took to social media to request security for Kangana so that she could help the NCB in Sushant’s case. Further, she even questioned as to why the culprits including Rhea and gang were roaming ‘scot-free’ and no arrests were made.

She wrote, “Why the people who have committed such a heinous crime...moving about Scot-free??? I need an answer!! They should be taken under custody immediately!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR.” In another tweets, Shweta demanded Kangana’s security, “Requesting @PMOIndia@narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau.”

Take a look at Sushant’s sister’s tweets against Rhea and in support of Kangana:

Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the NCB has reportedly registered a case against Rhea and others post the alleged drug angle was reported to them by the Enforcement Directorate. Apart from this, CBI also has reportedly got a confession from Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani that Rhea deleted 8 hard drives before she left Sushant’s house on June 8. He reportedly told the CBI that Rhea called in IT professionals to clean the hard drive before she left Sushant's house. Now, Sushant's case is being investigated by the ED, NCB and the CBI. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty & two others booked by NCB for alleged drug dealing; Actress to undergo blood test

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×