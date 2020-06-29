Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister bids final adieu to the late actor: Hope you always stay happy wherever you are

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a photo of a prayer meet at his residence in Bihar where the entire family bid a final love filled goodbye to the Chhichhore actor.

It has been almost 2 weeks since the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to remember him in their prayers. The late actor who left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, gave his fans several memories to cherish in his films. Now, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a photo of the prayer meeting being held at his home in Bihar as the entire family got together to bid him a final goodbye.

She wrote, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput.” Along with the post, Sushant’s sister shared a photo of the prayer meeting where the late actor’s family can be seen remembering him and praying for him. Sushant’s sister Shweta could be seen praying with the late actor’s father and others as they remembered him and bid him adieu at his home in Bihar.

Several politicians and actors have paid their last respects to Sushant and some even went over to his house in Patna to offer condolences to the family. A day back, Sushant’s family released a statement in which they informed his fans that his home will be converted into a memorial. Not just this, Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRP) will be set up to support young talents in areas close to his heart- Cinema, Science, Sports. His family assured that they will maintain his social media accounts to cherish his work.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's goodbye post for the late actor:

A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput Posted by Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday, June 28, 2020

Meanwhile, a day back, Bollywood actor Nana Patekar visited Sushant’s house in Patna, Bihar and offered condolences to his family. Sushant’s autopsy reports had confirmed that the actor passed away due to asphyxia by hanging. His suicide is being investigated by the police and several statements have been recorded in the matter including those of Mukesh Chhabra and Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara starring Sanjana Sanghi will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

Credits :Facebook

