Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister & brother in law likely to be called by NCB to record their statements: Reports

After Shruti Modi and Jaya Shah, NCB likely to call late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister and brother in law to record their statements. Read on!
As we speak, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty, along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s staffer- Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant, are under judicial custody, and after the sessions court rejected their bail plea, reports suggest that today, Rhea and Showik are expected to file for bail application today. Yes, two separate bail applications will be filed before the High Court with a plea for urgent hearing so that the matter can be heard tomorrow and earlier, their lawyer. Satish Manshinde, had shared in a statement that they are in no hurry to apply for bail.

Now in the latest, the NCB summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Shah to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-related case pertaining to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Now as per latest reports, the NCB is likely to call Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister and brother-in-law to record their statement. Yes, as per a report in Times Now, “NCB likely to call SSR's sister, his brother-in-law to record their statements.” 

So far, the central probe agency has arrested 18 persons in connection with the SSR case. Also, while carrying out a search at Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavana farmhouse, the NCB had recovered hookahs, ashtrays and medicines. On the other hand, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) is likely to announce the order today with regards to Rhea Chakraborty's visit to the Hospital mortuary where Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were kept. 

