  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister holds a placard demanding CBI enquiry: It’s time we find the truth & get justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a photo holding a placard wherein she demanded CBI inquiry for the late actor. Read on!
50717 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister holds a placard demanding CBI enquiry: It’s time we find the truth & get justice Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister holds a placard demanding CBI enquiry: It’s time we find the truth & get justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a photo of herself holding a placard demanding justice for Sushant as she demanded CBI enquiry for Sushant’s death probe. The message on the placard read, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request from CBI for SSR.” Alongside the photo, the caption read, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput.”

As we speak, the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict with regards to the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty wherein she requested the transfer of the FIR filed against her, from the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police. After hearing arguments by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Rhea’s lawyer, the counsel representing Maharashtra Govt and the Solicitor General of India, the Supreme Court asked for brief written notes from all parties and so, the judgement has been reserved and the next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 13. In an FIR filed by actor’s father, K K Singh, in Bihar, he had alleged that Rhea along with her family members had cheated Sushant, and committed fraud. On the other hand, in the affidavit filed in SC, Rhea Chakraborty had denied all the allegations leveled against her by Sushant’s father also claiming that she was in love with the late actor and devastated after his demise.

Also, yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary came to light which, as per reports, debunked the suicide theory, and revealed that the actor wanted to work in Hollywood in the year 2020, and also wanted to contribute to education, cinema, and the environment. 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: These PHOTOS from Sushant Singh Rajput's diary show how the actor prepared for his character in Kedarnath

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement