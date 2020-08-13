Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister holds a placard demanding CBI enquiry: It’s time we find the truth & get justice

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a photo holding a placard wherein she demanded CBI inquiry for the late actor. Read on!

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a photo of herself holding a placard demanding justice for Sushant as she demanded CBI enquiry for Sushant’s death probe. The message on the placard read, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request from CBI for SSR.” Alongside the photo, the caption read, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput.”

As we speak, the Supreme Court has reserved its verdict with regards to the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty wherein she requested the transfer of the FIR filed against her, from the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police. After hearing arguments by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer, Rhea’s lawyer, the counsel representing Maharashtra Govt and the Solicitor General of India, the Supreme Court asked for brief written notes from all parties and so, the judgement has been reserved and the next hearing is scheduled for Thursday, August 13. In an FIR filed by actor’s father, K K Singh, in Bihar, he had alleged that Rhea along with her family members had cheated Sushant, and committed fraud. On the other hand, in the affidavit filed in SC, Rhea Chakraborty had denied all the allegations leveled against her by Sushant’s father also claiming that she was in love with the late actor and devastated after his demise.

Also, yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s diary came to light which, as per reports, debunked the suicide theory, and revealed that the actor wanted to work in Hollywood in the year 2020, and also wanted to contribute to education, cinema, and the environment.

