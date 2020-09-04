  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister lauds NCB for taking Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda for probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a drug-related turn after chats of Samuel Miranda, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty were uncovered by ED and submitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau. Now, Shweta Singh Kirti lauded NCB after they raided Rhea’s house.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: September 4, 2020 01:07 pm
Friday began on a tense note for Rhea Chakraborty and family as the Narcotics Control Bureau raided her house in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. A team of NCB officers also was sent to Samuel Miranda’s house for raid and he was detained after that. Later, Showik also was taken to the headquarters by the NCB. Lauding the NCB’s work of detaining Samuel and Showik, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet on her handle. 

Sushant’s sister Shweta has been reacting to the developments in her brother’s death investigation. After NCB stepped in and today raided Rhea’s house, Shweta took to Twitter and wrote, “Good going NCB... Thank You God. Folded hands #GreatStartNCB.” She lauded the agency for their action of taking Samuel Miranda and Rhea’s brother for grilling to the headquarters. 

(Developing Story)

Take a look at Sushant's sister's reaction to Showik and Samuel Miranda being grilled by NCB:

