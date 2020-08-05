  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister links transfer of his case to CBI with Ram Mandir puja; Ankita Lokhande reacts

Elated over the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI, the later actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti linked the decision to Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan which happened today in Ayodhya.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister links transfer of his case to CBI with Ram Mandir puja; Ankita Lokhande reacts
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and friends have taken a sigh of relief today as the Centre has accepted Bihar government’s plea to transfer the case to CBI. The decision has been welcomed wholeheartedly by everyone. In fact, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also expressed her gratitude towards the centre government. And now, in a recent post, Shweta had linked the transfer of investigation of Sushant’s case with the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan ceremony as both the events happened simultaneously.

She shared pics from Ram Mandir bhumi pujan clicked from a news channel on Instagram and stated that it was a great chance that both the events happened simultaneously. Shweta wrote, “This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth. Bhai.... #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput.” While her post received over 28 thousand likes within half an hour, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also commented on Shweta’s post. The actress wrote, “God is with us di” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea about transferring the investigation of an FIR against her (filled by Sushant’s father) from Patna to Mumbai today. While her lawyer had requested for interim protection; however, the apex court has denied the same. As a result, Bihar Police is allowed to question Rhea in the case now as she has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant’s father.      

