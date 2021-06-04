  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu on his biopic: No one has consent to make anything about or related to him

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June last year and the news of his death not only left his family but also his fans shocked.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu on his biopic: No one has consent to make anything about or related to him
It has been almost a year when Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate death sent shock waves across the nation. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai and his untimely demise left his family and fans heartbroken. While his fans continue to miss him, there have been speculations that a biopic is being made on the late actor’s life. This has, undoubtedly, created a buzz among Sushant’s massive fan following, leaving everyone curious about the project.

However, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh has dismissed the reports and stated that the family hasn’t authorised anyone to make anything about the Kai Po Che star. In a series of tweets, Meetu expressed her disappointment towards these reports. She wrote, “Unfortunately, it has come to our notice that some people are taking advantage of this situation for their own personal benefits which is an unexplainably inhuman act. All these people are required to refrain themselves from doing so. We would also like to bring this to everyone’s notice that the family has not authorised anyone to raise donations or funds in the name of SSR and no one has the consent to make anything about or related to SSR, be it a movie, a book or a merchandise. The family is not fond of turning a devastating tragedy into a profit and we will not allow anyone to do so.”

Take a look:

Furthermore, Meetu also emphasised that Sushant’s family is seeking justice for the late actor ‘with equal desperation if not more’. Meanwhile, the alleged drugs case related to Sushant’s demise recently made the headlines once again after the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, was reportedly arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the case.

