Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu pens a heartfelt post for ‘soulmate’; Writes ‘No words to describe void’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh took to Twitter to pen a note remembering her late brother.

After the Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the agency has questioned Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s cook, house help, actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani and others. While as we speak, Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the CBI at the guest house in Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Meetu Singh, took to Twitter to pen a note in the memory of her late brother. Alongside a photo of Sushant with his sister, Meetu wrote, “Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void….”

We all know that yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview with India Today, talked about Sushant Singh Rajput and said that Sushant was never in good terms with his father and also, the actress had said that she never shared a great rapport with his family. Soon after the interview, Twitterverse lashed out at Rhea for fabricating stories and also started trending #ArrestRheaNow. Post the interview, an emotional Meetu Singh took to Twitter to lash out at Rhea as she wrote, “I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow…”

Also yesterday, Sushant’s father, K K Singh, by way of a video, accused Rhea Chakraborty of murdering his son and reacting to this, she said, “It is extremely hurtful that someone going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son, is there no humanity? I looked after his son. At least have the humanity, respect his love for me, even if you don't like me as his girlfriend.”

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/MW93QHgN4y — Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 28, 2020

I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all!! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... what level of manipulation is this!! How will you ever redeem your soul!!! You are so done!! #ArrestRheaNow — Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 28, 2020

