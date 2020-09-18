  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu shares a fan art as she misses her mother & brother: Lost them too early

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is fighting to get justice for him, his sister Meetu Singh has called the late actor her pride and stated that she is unable to cope with his loss.
141319 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu shares a fan art as she misses her mother & brother: Lost them too early
It has been over three months since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and left the nation heartbroken. His fans are struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality and are also demanding justice for the late actor. Needless to say, it has been a difficult time for Sushant’s family and sisters are seen sharing heartfelt posts for the 34 year old actor time and again on social media as they miss their brother and his cherubic smile.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Meetu also shared a heartfelt post for the late actor on Instagram. She shared a fan art featuring her mother and Sushant wherein the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was seen seeking blessings from their mother. In the caption, Meetu called her mother the source of her energy which she called Sushant as her pride. She also mentioned that she is unable to cope with their loss. “Lost them too early. Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss,” Meetu wrote.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh’s Instagram post for him:

Meanwhile, CBI, ED and NCB have been interrogating Sushant’s death case and has been probing different angles in the case. In fact, the Narcotics Control Bureau has even arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others in the illegal drug angle and are currently interrogating them. This isn’t all. It is also reported that Rhea has also dropped names of 25 A-listers from Bollywood in the case.

Credits :Meetu Singh's Instagram

