Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh expresses gratitude to SSR supporters as SC transfers case to CBI

After the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh took to social media to express her thoughts over the decision. Along with this, she thanked all the fans of Sushant for their continuous support.
27574 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 12:53 pm
On Wednesday morning, the Supreme Court transferred Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI and left all his friends, family and fans cheerful. Post the decision against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh took to social media to laud it and thanked all fans of SSR who have been a continuous support in the battle to demand CBI for the late actor. Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Bihar against Rhea and 5 others, the actress filed a petition in the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar to Mumbai. 

The verdict was announced today and the SC transferred the case to CBI and asked Mumbai Police to submit all evidence to them for a probe. Taking to Twitter, Sushant’s sister Meetu wrote, “There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.” Meetu thanked everyone for their support in demanding a CBI probe. This week, Meetu also had urged the SC to give an early decision in Sushant’s case as the wait was agonizing for the family, fans and friends of the late actor. 

