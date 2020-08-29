Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh pens a heartfelt message as she shares childhood pic of late actor
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise was one of the most heartbreaking news of the year and it has left several questions unanswered. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year under mysterious circumstances. His massive fan army has been struggling hard to come in terms with this reality and the social media is inundated with heartfelt tributes for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Needless to say, it is one of the most difficult times for Sushant’s family.
Recently, the Kai Po Che star’s sister Meetu Singh shared a beautiful throwback picture from Sushant’s childhood days. The picture featured the actor dressed in a pink shirt and messy hair and it was difficult to take our eyes off Sushant’s sparkling eyes and cherubic smile. Meetu penned an emotional message for her brother and wrote how much she has been missing her younger brother. She further hoped that her brother gets the justice soon and the culprits are arrested. “मुनकिन नहीं है तुझको भुलाना bhai @itsSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR.”
Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister emotional message for the actor:
मुनकिन नहीं है तुझको भुलाना bhai @itsSSR .. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR pic.twitter.com/qYa7Mo9ysB
— Meetu Singh (@iaMeetuSingh) August 29, 2020
Meanwhile, CBI has taken over Sushant’s death case and has been interrogating everyone associated with the case including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and other. In fact, Rhea, who was being interrogated by CBI today, has been questioned about Sushant’s mental health, their finances and several other things. Besides, Siddharth Pithani has also revealed that Rhea was using the late actor’s cards for shopping. Looks like the mystery surrounding Sushant’s death isn’t going to subside anytime soon.
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Omg.... Cutest baby
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
You know you are hiding way too much information, which I would have respected you concealing if you didn’t throw mud at others! While I understand your grief, you were the one with ssr on the last few days .. it must be rather difficult for you but then the country wants to know