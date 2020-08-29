Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh pens a heartfelt message as she shares childhood pic of late actor

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise, his sister has been sharing beautiful throwback pictures of the late actor which will make you miss him even more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise was one of the most heartbreaking news of the year and it has left several questions unanswered. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year under mysterious circumstances. His massive fan army has been struggling hard to come in terms with this reality and the social media is inundated with heartfelt tributes for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. Needless to say, it is one of the most difficult times for Sushant’s family.

Recently, the Kai Po Che star’s sister Meetu Singh shared a beautiful throwback picture from Sushant’s childhood days. The picture featured the actor dressed in a pink shirt and messy hair and it was difficult to take our eyes off Sushant’s sparkling eyes and cherubic smile. Meetu penned an emotional message for her brother and wrote how much she has been missing her younger brother. She further hoped that her brother gets the justice soon and the culprits are arrested. “मुनकिन नहीं है तुझको भुलाना bhai @itsSSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR.”

Meanwhile, CBI has taken over Sushant’s death case and has been interrogating everyone associated with the case including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and other. In fact, Rhea, who was being interrogated by CBI today, has been questioned about Sushant’s mental health, their finances and several other things. Besides, Siddharth Pithani has also revealed that Rhea was using the late actor’s cards for shopping. Looks like the mystery surrounding Sushant’s death isn’t going to subside anytime soon.

