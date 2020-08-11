Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh arrives to appear before ED in her late brother’s case; See PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is taking a new turn every hour and now, his sister Meetu Singh has also reached the ED office for recording her statement in the case.

On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh also appeared before the Enforcement Directorate to record her statement in her late brother’s case. Earlier, Siddharth Pithani and Shruti Modi were summoned for the second and a third time respectively in Sushant’s case. The ED is probing the allegations levelled against Rhea Chakraborty and her family about the misappropriation of funds to the amount of Rs 15 Crore that has been mentioned in the FIR against them by Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh in Patna.

It was reported that the ED is likely to summon Sushant’s family to record their statements as well with regards to the money angle involved in the late actor’s case. A day back, Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik Chakraborty and father also were called to the ED office for another round of questioning. It was reported that Rhea, Showik and her father’s mobile phones were apparently seized by the ED during the probe regarding the late actor’s death.

Meanwhile, Rhea, Showik and her father were probed for over 8 hours for the second time as well yesterday. As per reports, Rhea was asked to submit her Income Tax returns for the past few years to the ED. The ED is probing the money laundering angle in the late actor’s case while the Mumbai Police was investigating the actor’s sudden death. In the same, Mumbai Police had recorded statements of over 56 people. Later, when the Bihar Police got involved in the case, Sushant’s case was recommended by the state’s government for a CBI probe to the Centre. The Centre accepted the same and late it was transferred to CBI. Now, as per reports, the CBI may have recorded statements of the late actor’s father. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Take a look:

#WATCH Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Sushant's sister Mitu Singh (being escorted by a female police officer) at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0i0WvaNSBT — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

