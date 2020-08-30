  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Neetu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his prescription; WhatsApp chats accessed

WhatsApp chats between Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Neetu Singh and Shruti Modi accessed and reveal she was aware of his health condition.
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Neetu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his prescription; WhatsApp chats accessed
With each passing day, there are new twists and turns emerging from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Currently, the CBI is investigating the case and they have summoned Rhea Chakraborty for the third day of grilling. So far over the span of two days the actress has been grilled for over 17 hours. Meanwhile, CNN News 18 reportedly accessed exclusive chats between Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Neetu Singh and his business manager Shruti Modi. The chat content includes the two of them talking about Sushant’s prescriptions and the doctors treating him. 

The Whatsapp conversation between Neetu and Shruti seems to have taken place on November 26, 2019. The screenshot of the chats reportedly showcases that Neetu asked Shruti to share the late actor’s doctor’s prescription with her, and Shruti did so. In those chats, Neetu also stated that she wanted to see the doctor. According to reports, Neetu and the late actor’s brother-in-law OP Singh might be called in to record their statements in connection with the death case. The CBI has also reportedly summoned the late actor’s sister Mitu Singh. 

The CBI will record her statement and it will be recorded at the DRDO guest house at 11 am tomorrow. Apart from Rhea who is currently being grilled for the third day in a row, Sushant’s flatmate Siddarth Pithani, the house help Deepesh Sawant and Neeraj the cook has also been summoned and grilled by the CBI. The NCB team has taken over the possible drug angle and is probing the case. 

