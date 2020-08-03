Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Neetu writes on observing Raksha Bandhan 'first time in 35 years' without him

Neetu Singh, who Sushant Singh Rajput fondly called as 'Rani Di', wrote how their life became 'brighter' when the actor was born. Read full post below.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s eldest sister Neetu Singh penned a heartbreaking note for her late brother who passed away in June this year. Talking about observing the day without Sushant for the first time in 35 years, Neetu, who the actor fondly called as 'Rani Di', wrote how their life became 'brighter' when Sushant was born. The note, penned in Hindi, was shared by Zee and Times Now.

It reads, "Aaj tumhara din hai. Aaj hamara din hai. Aaj rakhi hai. 35 saal ke baad yeh pehla afsar hai ki aaj puja ki thal saji hai, arti ka diya bhi jal raha hai, as woh chehra nahi hai jiski aarti utar sakun. Woh kalai nahi jispar rakhi baand sakun. Woh muh nahi jisko meetha kar sakun. Woh maatha nahi jise chum sakun. Woh bhai nahi jise gale laga sakun. Varshon pehle jab tum jab aaye they toh jeewan jagmag ho utha tha. Jab they toh ujala hi ujala tha. Ab jab tum nahi ho toh mujhe samajh nahi aata ki kya karun. Tumhari bagair mujhe jeena nahi aata. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki aisa bhi hoga. Yeh din hoga par tum nahi hoge. Dher saari cheezein humne saath saath seekhin. Tumhare bina rehna main akele kaise seekhun? Tumhi kaho. Hamesha tumhari, Rani di.”

The letter translates to, “Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you. When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren’t here, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to live without you. I never thought I’d see this day -- a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di."

Sushant regarded his eldest sister as his second mom as she took on that role after he his mum passed away in 2002 when the actor only 16. Apart from Neetu, Sushant's sister Shweta also shared a bunch of throwback photos on Instagram remembering her late brother.

