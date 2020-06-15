Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister OPENS UP on brother’s demise: Didn’t expect he would take such a drastic step

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide as he hung himself at his Mumbai residence and the actor is survived by his father and two sisters

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shocked the nation as the actor died after hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Soon after his death, the Mumbai police arrived at his residence, and his body was taken to the hospital for post-mortem. As we speak, the autopsy reports have come and the doctors have confirmed that he died due to asphyxia.

Sushant Singh Rajput is survived by his father and two sisters, and while one sister, Mitu Singh, was papped outside the hospital yesterday, one sister, Shweta, is in USA and taking to social media, Shweta Singh Kirti informed that she will be flying down from the US to India on June 16. Now during an interview, Sushant’s sister confirmed that although she knew that her brother was suffering from depression, he did not have any financial problems. In the interview, Sushant’s sister said that Sushant Singh Rajput was not feeling well for the last one week and that she had also visited the actor at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Furthermore, his sister added that she never expected him to take such a drastic step.

Also, Sushant’s sister said that Sushant was a very down to earth person and was always himself. Now, as per reports, Sushant’s last call was to television actor and close friend, Mahesh Shetty, a night before his death. Also, before calling Mahesh Shetty, Sushant had called his sister and spoke to her briefly. On the morning of his death, Mahesh called the actor back but he never answered as he had already claimed his life. On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Netflix's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi.

