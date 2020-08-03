Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka remembers late actor with throwback picture: No words to describe void

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka pens a heartfelt note for the late actor.

It is Raksha Bandhan today and while the entire nation has been celebrating this festival, this day has left Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters with a heavy heart as they are missing the late actor. For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence and the Mumbai Police has been investigating the reason behind this drastic step. So, while it was an emotional moment for Sushant’s sisters today, they shared heartfelt posts on social media remembering the late actor.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Priyanka also shared a throwback picture with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor from their happier times on microblogging site Twitter wherein the brother-sister duo was seen posing with their dog. In the caption, she wrote about how much she misses Sushant and the unfillable void his demise has created in their life. Priyanka also mentioned that the 34 year old actor will continue to be in heart forever. “Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void,” Priyanka wrote.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture with his sister:

Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void. pic.twitter.com/zZTYr8v6zO — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) August 3, 2020

To note, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn after his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, Bihar Police has begun the investigation in the case and even claimed that Rhea has been missing. Responding to their claims, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has refuted the claims and stated that the actress hasn’t revealed any summon from the case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigate

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×