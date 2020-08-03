  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka remembers late actor with throwback picture: No words to describe void

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka pens a heartfelt note for the late actor.
10340 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka remembers late actor with throwback picture: No words to describe voidSushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka remembers late actor with throwback picture: No words to describe void
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It is Raksha Bandhan today and while the entire nation has been celebrating this festival, this day has left Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters with a heavy heart as they are missing the late actor. For the uninitiated, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence and the Mumbai Police has been investigating the reason behind this drastic step. So, while it was an emotional moment for Sushant’s sisters today, they shared heartfelt posts on social media remembering the late actor.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Priyanka also shared a throwback picture with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor from their happier times on microblogging site Twitter wherein the brother-sister duo was seen posing with their dog. In the caption, she wrote about how much she misses Sushant and the unfillable void his demise has created in their life. Priyanka also mentioned that the 34 year old actor will continue to be in heart forever. “Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void,” Priyanka wrote.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback picture with his sister:

To note, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case took a new turn after his father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide. Meanwhile, Bihar Police has begun the investigation in the case and even claimed that Rhea has been missing. Responding to their claims, Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has refuted the claims and stated that the actress hasn’t revealed any summon from the case.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer says Bihar Police have no jurisdiction to investigate

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement