Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister requests all to come together for a Global 24 hour prayer observation for him

After the Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Bihar after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against her, the CBI, in its final written submission to the SC in the Sushant Singh Rajput family vs Rhea Chakraborty petition hearing, has said that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai as there is no case filed or pending there. Now while the SC will pronounce the final verdict soon, friends, family and co-stars of the late actor have been taking to social media to demand CBI investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

And today, since it has been two months since Sushant passed away, his US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared an Instagram post urging everyone to come together, and join the family for a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Instagram, late actor’s sister shared a post which read, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus….”

Shweta goes on to share to observe a collective minute of silence at 10 am on August 15, 2020. Yesterday, Kriti Sanon, , , Sanjana Sanghi, Daisy Shah and others took to social media to demand CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

