  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister requests all to come together for a Global 24 hour prayer observation for him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti requests everyone to come together on August 15, 2020, for a Global 24 hour spiritual and prayer observation for the late actor
32006 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister requests all to come together for a Global 24 hour prayer observation for himSushant Singh Rajput’s sister requests all to come together for a Global 24 hour prayer observation for him

After the Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Bihar after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against her, the CBI, in its final written submission to the SC in the Sushant Singh Rajput family vs Rhea Chakraborty petition hearing, has said that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai as there is no case filed or pending there. Now while the SC will pronounce the final verdict soon, friends, family and co-stars of the late actor have been taking to social media to demand CBI investigation in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

And today, since it has been two months since Sushant passed away, his US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared an Instagram post urging everyone to come together, and join the family for a Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to Instagram, late actor’s sister shared a post which read, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus….”

Shweta goes on to share to observe a collective minute of silence at 10 am on August 15, 2020. Yesterday, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, Sanjana Sanghi, Daisy Shah and others took to social media to demand CBI investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Sanjana Sanghi seeks justice in his case This ordeal has been tough

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement