  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over 1 Lakh trees were planted across the globe to fulfill his dream

Shweta Singh Kirti started a campaign ‘Plants for SSR’ on social media in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. Joining the campaign across the globe, several fans planted saplings and now, Sushant’s sister shared a video to reveal how many trees were planted. Take a look.
445622 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 06:01 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over 1 Lakh trees were planted across the globe to fulfill his dreamSushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over 1 Lakh trees were planted across the globe to fulfill his dream
  • 13
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been 3 months to the sad death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family is still coming to terms with their tragic loss. Recently, to honour Sushant’s wish to plan 1000 trees, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti kicked off a global campaign where she urged all those who cared about the late actor to plant saplings for Sushant. The late actor’s friends, family and fans joined the campaign and did the same. Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra and others joined in the drive for ‘Plants for SSR.’ 

Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a video to express her gratitude to everyone for planting over 1 Lakh trees across the world. She shared a video with Kai Po Che song Hai Jazbaa and featuring all the people who had joined the campaign ‘plants for SSR,’ and thanked everyone for helping in fulfilling 1 of 50 dreams of Sushant. Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra penned a note on social media and remembered Sushant while planting saplings in his memory. 

Shweta shared a video and wrote, “More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.” Earlier, Shweta had also shared a photo of hoarding for Sushant put up in Auckland, New Zealand by his fan demanding justice for Sushant. 

Take a look at Sushant’s sister’s post:

Meanwhile, the case investigation for Sushant’s death is going on and CBI is probing it. Along with this, the Enforcement Directorate also is probing the money laundering angle against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Rhea, on the other hand, has been arrested in drugs link in Sushant’s case and is in Byculla Jail. Her bail plea was rejected recently by the Sessions Court and it is expected that her and Showik Chakraborty’s lawyer may approach the Bombay High Court for bail. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai. 

Also Read|Post Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput’s pal Mahesh Shetty, director Mukesh Chhabra plant saplings for SSR

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Shweta Ji, why ask the public to do this and that to honor late SSR.. why don’t you spend your own money and fulfill all the things that SSR wanted to do .. that was his plan .. to do it by himself... why are you trying to get the glory at the expense of public over a person who is no more ... very shameful and disgraceful...if you truly love your brother do all the things that he wanted to do with your own money and show respect and love yo him.. not just do another ‘go fund me’ propaganda in his name

Anonymous 2 days ago

Like you went to count???

Anonymous 2 days ago

130 grote indian supporting you but only one lakh tree( that is also lying statement).Because you belong to a liar family.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bloody hell, why to announce it. Seriously it is clear why he killed himself. When u are surrounded by such family and girlfriend you are bound to do something drastic.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Finally some good things happening in all this drama. I just wish this happened before SSR passed away. Maybe he would have been more confident in his life then. His family is doing it all now, but should have done it for him when he was alive. The family must shoulder a little blame for his death, not quote 'karma' and other such things. And please spread awareness about mental health issues. It is very much needed now for students, farmers, etc.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ok Mata Sweata. What next? Build a temple for your Druggie Bro? Please order the PM . He will fulfill it.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ye log ab zyada hi tamasha bana rahe hain SSR ki death ka.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Why did Riya witch cut off his family from him!? Worst thing to do to someone

Anonymous 2 days ago

Everyone character bashing Ssr should also know that a person with mental health issues are very vulnerable and not in a position to make informed decisions. He was left at the mercy of Rhea as she appointed herself as his only caregiver and it is out there that she definitely did not make informed decisions regarding his heath recovery. Rather than telling his Dr he has a drug addiction she was too busy opening bussiness with her brother. A PERSON WITH MENTAL ILLNESS IS LEFT AT THE MERCY OF HIS CAREGIVER TO MAKE DECISIONS FOR HIM.Who's to say rhea was not giving him the joints and telling him its herbal and it will help u get better.

Anonymous 2 days ago

One simple Q to you, in this case what was family especially Mr OP Singh who is a Sr IPS Officer and Sushant's brother in law, who sisters left Mumbai without taking Sushant into their custody and let his rot with Rhea? These are all serious Qs this family MUST answer if not the blame also lies with them for neglecting Sushant. Based on the information available in public domain, Rhea and her family is clearly on a free ride and their intent was to destroy Sushant both mentally and physically, but family had time to intervene and save Sushant, instead they let him stay with Rhea, why? Were they just cared about how much more money he can make for the family? This is a pure Greed for money , they too cared least about Sushant's deteriorating health. Can Shweta Di and other sisters answer these tough Qs? Pv Please post these Qs.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yes Shweta, greedy sister of SSR... what should we do next? Plant trees, feed the poor, drive cars with SSR banners.. anything else? When are you going to slowly change the narrative to some business plan as you seem to have garnered enough followers with your brothers death. Monetize this please now. When will you stop the karma posts and inciting the mob ready to burn the 'witch Rhea'.. You have to live with yourself, you brother took this step on his own accord so what you have done to Rhea is pathetic. SSR will be so disappointed in what you have started.

Anonymous 2 days ago

If u cannot say anything nice don’t say anything at all. Your vile posts do not change the cruelty meted to SSR. Don’t know that the shoe pinches unless u wear them.

Anonymous 2 days ago

If u cannot say anything nice don’t say anything at all. Your vile posts do not change the cruelty meted to SSR. Don’t know that the shoe pinches unless u wear them.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement