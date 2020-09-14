Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reveals over 1 Lakh trees were planted across the globe to fulfill his dream

Shweta Singh Kirti started a campaign ‘Plants for SSR’ on social media in the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput. Joining the campaign across the globe, several fans planted saplings and now, Sushant’s sister shared a video to reveal how many trees were planted. Take a look.

It has been 3 months to the sad death of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family is still coming to terms with their tragic loss. Recently, to honour Sushant’s wish to plan 1000 trees, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti kicked off a global campaign where she urged all those who cared about the late actor to plant saplings for Sushant. The late actor’s friends, family and fans joined the campaign and did the same. Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra and others joined in the drive for ‘Plants for SSR.’

Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared a video to express her gratitude to everyone for planting over 1 Lakh trees across the world. She shared a video with Kai Po Che song Hai Jazbaa and featuring all the people who had joined the campaign ‘plants for SSR,’ and thanked everyone for helping in fulfilling 1 of 50 dreams of Sushant. Ankita Lokhande, Mahesh Shetty, Mukesh Chhabra penned a note on social media and remembered Sushant while planting saplings in his memory.

Shweta shared a video and wrote, “More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.” Earlier, Shweta had also shared a photo of hoarding for Sushant put up in Auckland, New Zealand by his fan demanding justice for Sushant.

Take a look at Sushant’s sister’s post:

More than 1 lakh trees were planted across the globe. #Plants4SSR Thank you so much for making it happen.pic.twitter.com/o7Gh88OeQd — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the case investigation for Sushant’s death is going on and CBI is probing it. Along with this, the Enforcement Directorate also is probing the money laundering angle against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Rhea, on the other hand, has been arrested in drugs link in Sushant’s case and is in Byculla Jail. Her bail plea was rejected recently by the Sessions Court and it is expected that her and Showik Chakraborty’s lawyer may approach the Bombay High Court for bail. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

