Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares billboard images in Sri Lanka demanding justice for SSR; Take a look

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares images of billboards in Sri Lanka demanding justice for the late actor; See post

After the AIIMS forensic team ruled out murder angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI, too, reportedly, said that their report matches AIIMS find. Now amidst all this, SSR’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, got talking about the murder angle as he said that earlier, when he spoke to Dr. Sudhir Gupta, he told Vikas Singh that the actor was strangulated. However, after the AIIMS report, Vikas Singh now demands a fresh forensic team to look into the case after Dr. Gupta went public with his finding that said Sushant died by suicide.

Now, in an interview to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh had said that, “Dr Sudhir Gupta has taken a complete U-turn. He was the same doctor who confirmed to me that this is a 200 per cent case of strangulation. I had not revealed his name earlier when I had made the claim but it was he who told me that it's a clear case of murder. Now, he has completely changed his stand and we have expressed our disappointment in a letter to the CBI.” Also, Rhea Chakraborty, too, has been released on bail after she was arrested in the Bollywood drug cartel in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

And amid the latest developments in the SSR case, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share billboards from Sri Lanka which demand justice for SSR. Alongside the photos, her caption read, “Thank you Sri Lanka…” Also, yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip had filed a complaint with the cyber cell after he received messages from ‘SSR warriors’, threatening him of a ‘suicidal end’. It so happened that a fan of Sushant sent a direct message to Samuel on Instagram that read, “I swear that you won’t have time even to regret!” A follow-up message read, “Be ready for your bl**dy suicidal end , despicable @jamlenpao !!! You may be saved by the mafia, but you’re vulnerable to the world power of revenge!! Don’t forget that there are powerful dark web hackers cooperating with us!” Thereafter, replying to the person, Samuel wrote, “I am filing an FIR under IPC and under IT Act,2003 with the Cyber Cell against you and your IP Address.” However, the fan seemed to be unfazed by the warning and wrote back, “You can do actions against me& all the other SSR warriors as much as you want,despicable traitor. That will put you in more extra danger already!”

Check out the post here:

Thank you Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/uX3vJK9BVl — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 9, 2020

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

