Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares New Year wishes from his FB account; Fans say ‘our heart skipped a beat'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left his fans in shock. On January 01, fans were left surprised after a message from Sushant’s Facebook page popped up. But soon after reading the post, fans figured out that the New Year wish was from the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. The message read as, "Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf.”

As soon as the message appeared, fans bombarded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, ‘miss you bhai’ on the post. Several others said that their ‘heart skipped a beat for a moment’. “One second I thought Sushant is bck.. still feeling whatever happened is a dream.. but ..,Happy new year miss you Sushant singh., you are always remembered,” wrote Sushant’s fan.

Earlier today, Shweta penned a strong post for fans on New Year. She even remembered her brother Sushant and how he will always be etched in the memories of all. “Wishing my extended family a very happy new year… may we always stay together and find our way to truth and light let’s make this new year all about celebrating @itsSSR Bhai’s Life And Him! Bhai will always live on #HappyNewYear #SushantMonth #SushantSinghRajput”

Take a look:

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. His death triggered a mass outpouring of grief among his fans and the film industry. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020.