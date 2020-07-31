  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares a photo of her late brother and requests everyone to pray to Lord Shiva

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a photo of her brother on social media asking everyone to pray to Lora Shiva for strength to keep fighting as they seek justice for him; Take a look
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a photo of her late brother and requests everyone to pray to Lord Shiva
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, fans of the actor have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his death, and while the Mumbai police has been probing the case, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar, the Bihar police has reached Mumbai and is investigating the case. Yesterday, the Bihar police reached Sushant’s bank to investigate his financial details after Sushant’s father claimed in the FIR that Rs 15 crore was transferred from his son’s bank account to a few other bank accounts which were not connected with the late Bollywood actor in any way.

And later, in an interview, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, dismissed claims of Sushant suffering from depression as she said that Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide as she and Sushant have seen worse situations when they were together. “He was a happy-go-lucky guy and how much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc.”

Now we all know that Sushant was an avid follower of Lord Shiva, and today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s USA sister, Shweta Kirti Singh, took to social  media to share a collage of Sushant and Lord Shiva and requested all his fans to pray to Lord Shiva to guide them. Alongside the collage, his sister wrote, “I want everyone to pray to Lord Shiva, Let him guide us towards the truth and give us strength to keep fighting. #letspraytogether #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.” For all those who don’t know, Rhea Chakraborty is facing `abetment to suicide' charge in the FIR filed by Sushant’s 74-year-old father in Patna as KK Singh has, in the FIR, accused Rhea Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the purpose of promoting her own career..

ALSO READ: Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case over dubious transactions in Sushant Singh Rajput's matter

