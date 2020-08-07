Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta advises to be careful as Rhea Chakraborty gets probed by ED; See PHOTO

As per the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty arrived with her brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning by Enforcement Directorate (ED). At the same time, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a cryptic note and expressed that God is with them.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been taking new turns every day and now, on Friday, Rhea Chakraborty arrived with brother Showik Chakraborty at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in the money laundering allegations of the FIR. Amid this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a cryptic note on social media as she hailed that God is with them amid their plea for justice for the late actor. Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh had levelled several allegations against Rhea and 5 others.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Har Har Mahade #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #jaijaishivshambhu.” In the note that Sushant’s sister shared, we can see Lord Shiva hugging his devoted follower. It read, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.” Further, Shweta has been sharing about fighting for justice since her father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and 5 others in Patna. Post that, Sushant’s fans also have been demanding justice for the late actor.

Meanwhile, Rhea along with her brother Showik arrived for questioning at the ED office. Earlier, on Friday, she had requested the ED to postpone the questioning until her PIL for transfer for case from Bihar to Mumbai was heard by the Supreme Court. However, ED rejected her plea and asked her to appear before them today. Along with this, ED also summoned Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi today and Siddharth Pithani for tomorrow. Sushant's case is being probed by the Mumbai Police also, who have questioned over 56 people in the matter. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s note:

