Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR ‘fake’; Says 'Nothing’s gonna break us'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has become even more complicated after Rhea Chakraborty filed an FIR against his sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh for an alleged fake prescription of drugs. Amid this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti lashed out at Rhea in a tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case took a new turn last evening as Rhea Chakraborty went ahead and filed an FIR against the late actor's sisters Priyanka Singh, Meetu Singh and Doctor Tarun Kumar for the alleged fake prescription of medicines. The FIR came after Rhea came out of the Narcotics Control Bureau's office post on the second day of interrogation. Now, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has slammed Rhea and her FIR against Priyanka and Meetu. Not just this, she has tweeted and claimed that Rhea's FIR is not going to break them.

Taking to Twitter, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, "Nothing's gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR! #SSRFamilyStandsStrong #UnitedForSSRJustice #WholeIndiaIsSSRFamily.” She shared a news channel's report regarding Rhea's FIR and lashed out at her by calling it a ‘fake FIR.' Shweta has been tweeting about the case and urging everyone to stand united while fighting for justice for Sushant. Rhea had filed a formal complaint against Priyanka and others for getting a ‘bogus and unlawful prescription' for Sushant on June 8.

A day back, after Rhea's FIR against Sushant's sisters and Doctor Tarun, the Mumbai Police reportedly transferred the complaint to the CBI as per SC's direction as they are already investigating the case of the late actor's tragic demise.

Take a look at Sushant's sister's tweet slamming Rhea Chakraborty's FIR:

Meanwhile, Rhea was summoned for a third time by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the alleged drug chats between her, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others. Showik and Samuel along with Dipesh Sawant are already in the remand of NCB. Currently, the NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's case while the CBI is investigating the late actor's death. A day back, several in relation to the case including Showik's girlfriend, and others were summoned to the DRDO guest house for questioning. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Shweta Singh Kirti tweets ahead of Rhea Chakraborty's NCB appearance: Pray that the guilty confess

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×