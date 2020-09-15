Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for unity while demanding truth: He’s not a name, he's a revolution

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise left everyone in shock. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanded the truth about her brother’s demise and said that they only want to know what happened to him.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been calling for unity among his fans to demand the truth about the late actor’s tragic death. It has been 3 months to Sushant’s demise and currently, the CBI is investigating the truth behind his untimely death. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in connection with drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau and is currently in jail. Amid this, Shweta shared a photo of Sushant on social media and mentioned that everyone needs to come together to find the truth.

Taking to Instagram, Sushant’s sister kicked off another hashtag for his fans who have been demanding the truth behind the actor’s demise. Shweta asked everyone to stay united in this fight for the truth and called it a revolution. She shared how her brother was not just a name but a revolution in himself. While she earlier shared a post where she wanted to know how the ‘bright star’ like Sushant was taken away from them, now she wanted only the truth.

Sushant’s sister shared a photo and wrote, “United we stand, truth we demand!Only the truth is revolutionary....Sushant Singh Rajput is not a name, he is a revolution!!!” #WeStayUnited4SSR.”

Take a look at Sushant’s sister Shweta’s post for him:

Meanwhile, the probe of Sushant’s case is currently going on by CBI and Enforcement Directorate. While the death is being investigated by the CBI SIT, ED is probing the money laundering angle. Recently, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court and it is reported that their lawyer may post bail in the Bombay High Court. Apart from Rhea and Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant also have been sent into NCB custody for 14 days. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

