Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for unity while demanding truth: He’s not a name, he's a revolution
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been calling for unity among his fans to demand the truth about the late actor’s tragic death. It has been 3 months to Sushant’s demise and currently, the CBI is investigating the truth behind his untimely death. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in connection with drugs by the Narcotics Control Bureau and is currently in jail. Amid this, Shweta shared a photo of Sushant on social media and mentioned that everyone needs to come together to find the truth.
Taking to Instagram, Sushant’s sister kicked off another hashtag for his fans who have been demanding the truth behind the actor’s demise. Shweta asked everyone to stay united in this fight for the truth and called it a revolution. She shared how her brother was not just a name but a revolution in himself. While she earlier shared a post where she wanted to know how the ‘bright star’ like Sushant was taken away from them, now she wanted only the truth.
Sushant’s sister shared a photo and wrote, “United we stand, truth we demand!Only the truth is revolutionary....Sushant Singh Rajput is not a name, he is a revolution!!!” #WeStayUnited4SSR.”
Take a look at Sushant’s sister Shweta’s post for him:
Meanwhile, the probe of Sushant’s case is currently going on by CBI and Enforcement Directorate. While the death is being investigated by the CBI SIT, ED is probing the money laundering angle. Recently, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court and it is reported that their lawyer may post bail in the Bombay High Court. Apart from Rhea and Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant also have been sent into NCB custody for 14 days. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta drops a heartwarming video; Asks ‘What led to the death of our bright Star?’
Anonymous 13 hours ago
The murderers are making comments against Sushanth so people will stop asking for investigation. No one can tarnish Sushants reputation so you can stop trying. We see right through these multiple posts lauding SSR when they couldnt even file murder charges.
Anonymous 13 hours ago
He was not a soldier who kept his life at the front , he was not a politician who selflessly served people .. he was a good actor and good person .. no arguments there.. but trying to make him or portray him as national hero is an insult to the real national heroes out there ..Truth deserves to come out but y’all ( his sister, fans) are tarnishing the the real purpose ... to the point that people who respected him and adored him once are thinking otherwise
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Revolution..??? For f****** what?
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Sushant has proven that he is Super Star and a Super Hero, in the real sense of the word! If any one has a another point of view, than they do not believe in the truth!
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Except your brother, everybody is at fault!!! Loosers family
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Revolution???? Maybe to you and your family since he was your ATM. To the rest of us he was just a coward who couldn't stand the heat and decided to take his own life instead of standing up to it.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Exactly ....till there r dumb people who believe this attention seeker Shweta and get brainwashed. Stop it Shweta sister and educate ppl about mental health .....your mom had it and Sushant got it genetically added To it with his bad habits of drugs ignited his condition more ......ask us to follow traditions in his name and for his death ceremony wear stylish clothes and upload pics.....melodrama queen.... Brainwashing lady and rest silent sisters ....after couple of months divide Sushant money and life set.
Anonymous 22 hours ago
Soon the murderers will be brought to justice and you people will have to eat your words and hide your faces in shame for maligning an innocent soul...
Anonymous 22 hours ago
The truth will be out soon and the murderers will be brought to justice and then you people will have to eat your words and hide your faces with shame for accusing and maligning an innocent soul.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Next they'll be declaring a new religion in his name. This is ridiculous...overkill to cover their own guilty conscience, although he was an adult capable of living his own life and making his own mistakes.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Oh please... SSR has miles to travel to be equivalent to Rajnikanth..
Anonymous 23 hours ago
If you haven't realised by now, the ssr family and fans know it is too late to make amends- they simply want justice and truth for their hero and icon...
Anonymous 23 hours ago
He was mercilessly drugged and kept sleeping for long hours by the notorious 'tai'. The people without conscience, the vicious exploiters and abusers, and their retarded fans, will be exposed soon to the public.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Neither...happen to have a great job and why would I be jealous of an attention seeking sibling who is desperately trying to make amends for familial neglect. Go ahead and erect your shrine...seems he has more followers after death than he did when he was alive.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
R u jealous or out of job ..people connect with him..they made Rajnikant and unfortunately they have made SSR a legend post his death
Anonymous 1 day ago
Illiterate woman.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Mental.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sister should donate all his money to poor. Don’t tell others to feed the poor when you are keeping his money. His money is for his fans, poor people, disabled, challenged. He believed in causes so that’s where his hard earned money should go.
Anonymous 1 day ago
You have so little knowledge of current news. The family has already declared they will use the money to help deserving students and underprivileged. Are you living under a rock?
Anonymous 1 day ago
hey did you see all the dislikes of the 4 sisters are gone....but I have seen them before... definitely it is his sisters. pv plz post
Anonymous 1 day ago
Well said!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Guess what 4 sisters disliked my comment because they don’t want to donate his money.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Madam you please educate yourself of bipolar disorder. Pehle sikha hota toh bhai tera aaj zinda hota.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Revolution??? He was a drug addict!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Classic BJP sheep
Anonymous 1 day ago
Didi what revolution? Stop talking nonsense. Only some dumb people are believing you. Stop playing with their mind. You making them more dumb. If you want fame, name rather create awareness in media, billboards about Mental health, and importance of seeking help when mentally disturbed. You will earn game in very productive way. Stop ur political games, it's going to backfire in the end. Educate Indians about Mental health and not being shy about it.
Anonymous 1 day ago
And who are you Bollywood illiterate
Anonymous 1 day ago
He was never famous in his lifetime but with his death has become famous. Didi, stop using his death to become famous.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Really is that criminal soon to be bipolar and will commit suicide salman Khan
Anonymous 1 day ago
She should just shut up !!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Milking a dead cow slowly and painfully
Anonymous 1 day ago
Milking a dead cow
Anonymous 1 day ago
She comes across as a bhakt who is melodramatic and not even on the same page with her family. I do find a lot of her posts and claims are more about her than him. But I still support the family's quest for justice. There is no doubt that he was subject to ostracization and workplace bullying. The drug problem is just made as a distraction to put the focus on small time pawn Rhea, the real culprits in his murder have made the deal with her. SSR could not have broken his own leg to go hang from a ceiling fan that he was too heavy and too tall for, ok? It was murder. This sister is really not helping the case. The other fighting sister came across as rough too, but the staff seem supportive of her. Just because they are not polite and polished does not mean they don't deserve justice. I don't case how much weed he did or did not have on his own, he did not hang himself. If Rhea put anything in his drinks without his knowledge, she is guilty. She was not his guardian that she could meditate him. So she and the murderers need to be punished. PV post this.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Please loose a young family member and then talk
Anonymous 1 day ago
To long, did not read
Anonymous 1 day ago
He was a drug addict and prime accused madam.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Salman paid bots are jealous of a dead man ..defaming him wont work..Bollywood is doomed
Anonymous 1 day ago
Shweta is promoting mob justice
Anonymous 1 day ago
One thing is for sure and that is that his death brought attention to the drug and money laundering activities of the mafia. How clean his hands were and whether he intended to blow the whistle on the mafia and was killed because of it is (and may remain) unknown.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Annoying American Rakhi Sawant cannot let one day pass without posting something. She is so addicted to this fame and excitement that she cannot help it. SSR was mentally unstable, its obvious he committed suicide. He also smoked weed on his own accord. Nobody made him do it. Lying sisters knew he had a mental issue but just want to implicate Rhea. Wonder if its the greed for the 'missing 15 crores'. Crazy witch hunt... waiting for her to monetize on the followers she has amassed with sympathy. Karma will knock at her door for putting a family through what she has when knowing that SSR took this step himself.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Nope !! Do you know about ours family? Why did you say something like this?
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is upnar bihari.
Anonymous 1 day ago
What education Didi has? I am curious now.
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is more educated than your entire family put together
Anonymous 1 day ago
Didi, get a hobby and a job. Don’t rely on Baboo to make money. The truth is out, accept it and don’t take advantage of millions of foolish fans to keep this drama going. Koi is ko job dedo yaar
Anonymous 1 day ago
She is already well settled in US and is running her business. Please know some facts before you post stupid comments. Her millions of foolish fans are much more wiser than you blind haters.
Anonymous 1 day ago
SHweatha singh Kirti you are pathetic. stop this drama. you are misuing Indian Youth for your Druggie,memtaly ill, womanizer bro. You want to white wash Your faulty bro. It s not revolution .its simple a politics. You and your family now scared to get exposed. shame.
Anonymous 1 day ago
He is indeed a revolution. Proof is the hate the Bullywood mafia spew on him and his sisters! But it's not going to work because the common people are with him and his family. Battle on!
Anonymous 1 day ago
So, he killed himself simply out of a mental health problem where he was not in his right mind and wanted to end it all? How are you sure? Not worth checking? Esp when there are curious signs of a fight and resistance? Art imitates life, not the other way around. This is not a Shetty movie. Bhardwaj, maybe.
Anonymous 1 day ago
He is a revolution because he has exposed the people with true humanity who care for vulnerable outsiders of film industry and how they become targets of jealous bollywood mafia and victims of drug mafia. SSR has exposed ruthless opportunist people like Rhea who greedily exploit and abuse people with drugs so they live like parasites on someone else's fame and fortune. His family's campaign for justice has shown who truly has heart and empathy, and has also brought to the spotlight those heartless scoundrels who have no conscience, like Rhea and her fans.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Tis' a noble job to cleanse our society of filth like you, why don't you get a less filthy job? less maybe? PV post!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Right now I too am out of work Indian- and yes the media frenzy would not have been possible without so many staying at home.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Some filthy person are with them
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bollywood is doomed .Defwming a dead man won’t work
Anonymous 1 day ago
You ok getting your hands dirty with the filth ? Is that enough to keep you occupied? Why not try something a bit more productive? A job or a hobby maybe ?
Anonymous 1 day ago
you gave yourself away with the usage of "out of work Indians". We have plenty to occupy us when filth like you permeate our society. Randian. OV post.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Revolution how ? Because he was an actor, made tons of money, did drugs, lived in , owned a telescope and saw stars etc etc? He would have been a revolution if his family had used his death as a opportunity to open up about mental health. Unfortunately they went low and made it into a Rohit shetty movie providing cheap thrills for out of work Indians.