Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta to go on a social media detox; Says ‘Really need to heal from this pain’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been an avid social media user, has decided to take a 10 day break from social media and indulge in deep meditation.

It’s been three months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence and it goes without saying these months have been quite difficult for the late actor’s family. From dealing with the actor’s demise and fighting for justice, Sushant’s family has been through a lot. Amid this, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti had been quite active on social media and was seen reacting upon every development in the case along with seeking support for her late brother.

However, now we have learnt that the lady is planning to go for a social media detox. Shweta made the announcement with a post on Instagram as she shared a picture with Sushant. In the caption, she wrote about the unbearable pain she has been feeling post the demise of the Kai Po Che star. “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes... I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain,” Shweta wrote.

Meanwhile, CBI continues to investigate Sushant’s death case and had recently interrogated his flatmate Siddharth Pithani who had claimed that the late actor feared for his life post Disha Salian’s demise. He also asserted that Sushant even wanted to enhance his security after Disha’s death.

