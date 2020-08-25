  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta lauds the musical tribute to her ‘beautiful brother’ by family friend

A family friend of Sushant Singh Rajput Nilotpal Mrinal had paid a musical tribute to the late actor a few days ago. Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the same with a throwback family photo.
8863 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 09:30 am
Just a few days back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s close family friend paid a musical tribute to the late actor with a song Insaaf Ye Ek Sawaal Hai and now, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared the same on social media and lauded it. The song that was shared by the family friend as a tribute to the late actor gave fans a glimpse of fond memories including the sweet photos with family members and scenes from all his movies including Dil Bechara, Kedarnath, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushant’s sister Shweta wrote, “A Beautiful Tribute To My Beautiful Brother . youtu.be/OJ5Xqy8Skm8 #INSAAFYEEKSAWAALHAI #JusticeForSushant Video credit: @nilotpal333.” Shweta even shared an old family photo of Sushant with all his sisters and father KK Singh. Remembering the good old days, Shweta remembered her ‘beautiful brother’ who passed away over two months back in Mumbai. Over the past few weeks, Sushant’s sister has been sharing old photos of the late actor on her social media handle with fans. 

Earlier, Shweta dropped an old photo from her sangeet celebrations where a much younger Sushant could be seen joining his sister in posing for a happy photo. Fans of the actor were left overwhelmed by the tribute to him by their family friend. Even the photos of Sushant shared by Shweta tend to evoke an emotional reaction from all fans of the Chhichhore actor. 

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti's post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Currently, Sushant’s case is being investigated by the CBI and they have questioned Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s cook, Neeraj, Deepesh. Now, as per latest reports, the CBI may question Samuel Miranda as well, who was a close aide of Rhea Chakraborty and the late actor’s house manager. Sushant’s father KK Singh had alleged in the FIR against Rhea and 5 others abetment to suicide and many other allegations as per the IPC. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta revisits sangeet pic with Gulshan: In some realm, we’ll always be together 

