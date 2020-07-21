Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta longs to hold late brother one more time as she puts a gut wrenching post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise came as a shock to everyone including his family and fans. In an emotional post, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed what she feels and it will leave you overwhelmed.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and left the entire world shocked. His friends, fans and family are still trying to come to terms with his tragic loss and continue to remember his legacy through his work. Amid all the tributes, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing her grief with the world and has been recalling happy moments from brother Sushant’s life on social media. Recently, once again, Shweta penned a gut-wrenching post on facebook.

Sushant’s sister switched her FB display photo and expressed her wish to hold onto her baby brother one more time. Sharing the throwback photo with Sushant, Shweta recalled the good times with her late brother and wrote, “I wish I could just hold you one more time…” Seeing how emotional Shweta was, many friends and close ones tried to give her strength and urged her to stay strong for everyone in the hour of grief. Shweta even had dropped an endearing video of memories on social media in which Sushant’s life was captured beautifully.

Sushant’s tragic demise on Jun 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai left everyone in a state of shock and grief. His family has been grieving and they even paid heartfelt tribute to the late actor after his 13th day prayer meeting by putting in place SSR foundation for other talented individuals who want to make a career in various fields. Further, they even decided to convert his home in his hometown into a memorial with all his belongings there.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta’s post:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police are probing his case and so far statements of more than 35 people have been recorded by them. Fans of Sushant have been urging for a CBI probe in the matter. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also called for a CBI investigation into Sushant's sudden demise. Meanwhile, his last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020, on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Credits :Facebook

