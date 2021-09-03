Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta mourns Sidharth Shukla’s demise: Why God calls the good ones early

Sidharth Shukla’s demise has sent everyone in a state of shock. Many have not been able to accept that the Bigg Boss 13 winner is no more. From Bollywood to TV, everyone is mourning the death of the late actor. The recent name to get added to this list is that of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti. It was only last year that she lost her brother and the industry lost one of the brightest gems. And now after the demise of Sidharth, Shweta could not stop herself from expressing her emotions on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla and a tweet the late actor had made after SSR’s case had been transferred to the CBI. Shweta wrote, “You will be missed Siddharth, gone too soon. Hope your soul rests in peace. I wonder, why God calls all the good ones early!” The moment Shweta posted this, fans took to the comments section to mourn the loss of both the stars. From calling both Sushant and Sidharth ‘good man’ to saying that both of them will meet in heaven, fans could not control their emotions.

Take a look:

According to reports that came in yesterday, Cooper Hospital had confirmed his death. Sources close to the hospital have revealed that he took some medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. PTI reported that a senior Cooper Hospital official said, "He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago”.

Many of his friends from the industry visited his residence to pay condolences. From Jasmin Bhasin, , Aly Goni to , many were spotted at his house last night. Reportedly Sidharth’s funeral will be held today, September 3.

Our heart goes out to Sidharth Shukla’s family and we pray for God to give them all the strength they need.

