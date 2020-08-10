Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta opposes Rhea Chakraborty’s chats about their sister Priyanka with a video

Recently, Rhea Chakraborty’s side shared whatsapp chats between her and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput about his sister Priyanka. To counter them, now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video interview where the late actor revealed he was closest to Priyanka.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been in the news off late after it was transferred to CBI by Centre post Bihar Government’s recommendation. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty released some Whatsapp chats where she was seen talking to the late actor. While there was no date on the chats, the conversation between Sushant and Rhea was about his sister Priyanka and her behaviour. In the chat, the late actor Sushant is seen sharing his message to Priyanka with Rhea. In his message, Sushant called out his sister Priyanka for her behaviour.

Countering the same, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share a video interview of the late actor in which he is seen saying that he is closest to Priyanka and that she is the sister who gets him. In the video, Sushant is asked which is the ‘Pavitra rishta’ of his life and he replies with Priyanka’s name. He further is seen adding that it is Priyanka who gets him and understands. Opposing the whatsapp chats shared by Rhea, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared the video.

Shweta also wrote with the video, “He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him... #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus.” Sushant’s sister Shweta has been sharing updates on social media and recently also joined the online protest for the late actor.

Here is the video of Sushant Singh Rajput talking about sister Priyanka:

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the ED for questioning again. Her plea for transfer is also going to be heard by the Supreme Court on August 11. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

