Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta prays to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami: Let him guide & show us the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is under investigation and after Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea hearing in court, the late actor’s sister shared a photo of Lord Krishna on social media. With this, she hoped that God would help everyone see the truth.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left the nation shocked and it has been about 2 months since his fans, friend and family have been seeking justice for the actor. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been regularly posting on social media and often shares memories with her late brother that leave fans emotional. A day back, after Rhea Chakraborty’s Supreme Court transfer plea hearing, fans of the actor took to social media to demand justice again for the untimely demise of the actor. Now, his sister Shweta took to social media to pray to Lord Krishna on Janmashtami for justice.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a photo of Lord Krishna and hoped that he would take over the reins in his own hands and guide everyone to the light and truth. Not just this, she prayed to the lord on Janmashtami and hoped that he would be them in their fight for justice. Shweta wrote, “It’s the day of my Ishta, our Krishna. Let him take the reigns in his own hands and guide us to the light and show us the truth! #Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithus #harekrishna.”

Shweta also penned a small poem in Hindi and prayed to Lord Krishna to guide them to light and truth amid the battle for Sushant Singh Rajput. Several fans also took to the comments and prayed to the Lord to help them during the trying times.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s note:

Meanwhile, yesterday, the Supreme Court heard Rhea’s transfer plea along with Bihar Government, Maharashtra Government and Sushant’s lawyer’s sides as well. Post this, the apex court reserved their judgement in Rhea’s transfer plea case and asked all sides to submit notes by August 13, Thursday. The next hearing would be on Thursday. Meanwhile, the CBI also took over the case and reportedly re-recorded Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh’s statement at OP Singh’s house in Faridabad. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC reserves judgement in Rhea Chakraborty’s case; Next hearing on August 13

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×