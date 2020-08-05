  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta REACTS as Centre accepts Bihar Government’s request for CBI probe

A day back, Bihar Government had recommended to the Centre to transfer the case of Sushant Singh Rajput to CBI. Today, while hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea, it was revealed that the Centre has accepted Bihar’s recommendation. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted about it.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: August 5, 2020 02:01 pm
Some relief for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans came in on Wednesday as it was reported that the Centre has accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation for handing over the late actor’s case to the CBI. Post the SG Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the centre has accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation of Sushant’s case transfer, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti reacted to the news. For the past few days, Shweta had been sharing her thoughts about Sushant’s case via her social media handles.

On Wednesday, as the Centre’s representative SG Tushar Mehta told the SC that they have accepted Bihar Government’s request for CBI probe, Sushant’s sister Shweta rejoiced on social media. She hailed CBI’s probe in her brother’s death case and wrote, “CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry.” As per reports, Sushant’s case will be handed over to the CBI for investigation by the Centre. As per SG Tushar Mehta, notification for the CBI investigation is expected to be out by the end of the day on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, who has been speaking about the late actor to various news channels, shared a cryptic note on social media and fans of Sushant were quick to link to his case’s CBI probe news. Sushant’s sister Shweta had even taken to her social media handles a few days ago and urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that the evidence in Sushant’s case is not tampered with. Further, she had even reacted to the news of Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari’s quarantining by BMC and called it ‘disgraceful.’ 

(Developing Story)

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s tweet:

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC directs all parties to place details on record within 3 days, hearing next week

 

