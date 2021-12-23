Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers her late brother with a thoughtful quote

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news for the cinegoers. The actor had breathed his last in June 20202 in Mumbai and it left his massive fan following shattered. And while it’s been over a year since Sushant had passed away, the fans are often seen sharing posts remembering the Kedarnath actor. Joining them, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shared a heartfelt post for Sushant and it will leave you with a heavy heart.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta shared a throwback picture of Sushant Singh Rajput wherein he looked dapper in a white t-shirt and black cap as he flaunted his stubbled look. In the caption, Shweta penned a thoughtful quote and wished for his late brother to come back. She wrote, “Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time…” #Selfmusing #ComeBack”. Soon the post was showered with love for the actor as his fans remembered Sushant with teary eyes.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

To note, Shweta is often seen sharing heartfelt posts for her late brother. Earlier, when Sushant’s Chhichhore had won a National Film Award, Shweta shared a pic of the late actor with the team of Chhichhore and wrote, “Bhai is sharing this moment of pride with all of us, he is present with us in spirit #NationalFilmAwards Thank You! It makes my chest swell with pride to see the award being dedicated to Bhai. Thanks and congratulations to the whole team of #Chhichhore”.