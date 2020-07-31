Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta’s post gives glimpse of late actor’s goals; Says ‘He was planning ahead’

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, her sister Shweta has shared a post which proves that the late actor had plans for the future.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14 and it has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. We all have been struggling to come in terms with this harsh reality. Meanwhile, several theories have come up regarding his demise which has dropped hints about a foul play in the case. In fact, Sushant’s father had also filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty alleging that she had instigated him to take the drastic step. While everyone has been brimming with an opinion about Sushant’s case, his sister Shweta’s post on Instagram is grabbing attention.

The lady shared a post of Sushant’s whiteboard which had a list of his goals. Yes! the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had made a to-do list which he was planning to start post June 29 and the list included doing meditation, working out and conquering thing. The list was proof that Sushant had plans for the future. In the caption, Shweta wrote, “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So, he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

Take a look at Shweta’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, Rhea had issued a video statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s case and the FIR against her wherein she mentioned that the truth shall prevail. She also refused to comment anything in the case as the matter is in the court. “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things have been said about me in the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail,” Rhea was quote saying.

