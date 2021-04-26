Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares his last social media post: So much pain gets stirred in my heart

Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handle to share her brother Sushant Singh Rajput's last post on Instagram. Take a look at her message.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last year on June 14 and his demise left everyone in shock. The star blessed the Indian cinema with extraordinary performances in films like Chhichhore, Kedarnath, and Dil Bechara. Several investigations were carried out after his demise in order to give justice to the late actor. Needless to say, the star’s family deeply misses him. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing fond memories with the late actor since he left for his heavenly abode.

Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share her brother’s last social media post. The actor had posted a photo of his mother which dates back to JUNE 3, 2020. While sharing the post, his sister penned a heart-wrenching note explaining how much she misses him. In the caption of the emotional post, Shweta expressed how mournful she is about not seeing him in ‘flesh and blood’ again. “How pain can just shatter you into pieces! The more we collect the pieces and try to put them together, the more we realize it to be an impossible task” she added.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s message for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Earlier this year, Shweta had also posted a handwritten poem which the late actor wrote. Sharing his beautiful work with his fans, she captioned the post, “Written by Bhai...the thought so profound #ForeverSushant” The poem appeared to be about the actor’s own journey and the things he wanted to achieve in the 30 years of his life.

