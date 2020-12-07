  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares a profound note on life: In the moment of crisis, you find light

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share an interesting note about life. Today, Sushant’s film Kedarnath marked two years.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been seeking justice for her late brother since June 14, when the Kedarnath actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai. She never fails to express gratitude towards Sushant’s fans who are also seeking justice for the late actor. Today, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an interesting note about life. While sharing the same, she wrote, “The paradox of Life!! It’s in the moment of crisis that you find light!!”

Her post read as, “Only in pain, did I find my will. Only in my chaos, did I learn to be still. Only in my fear, did I find my might. Only in my darkness, did I see my light.” Today, Sushant’s hit film Kedarnath co-starring Sara Ali Khan completed two years. Reportedly, Sushant and Sara were dating during the shoot of the film. They were very respectful towards each other.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti latest post here:

Recently, Shweta urged all the SSRians to participate in the new campaign 'Oath for SSR' on December 14. Sushant’s sister took to her Twitter handle to share an update about the new campaign and wrote: "TRUTH never damages a cause that is JUST.... #Oath4SSR".

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate are investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case from various angles.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta urges fans to join in ‘OathforSSR’ campaign: Truth never damages a cause

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

