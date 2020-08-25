Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares video of actor from her reception: Wish I could go back to in time

  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is an avid social media user, took social media by a storm as she shared a beautiful video of her brother from her wedding reception.
Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise surfaced, the social media has been flooded with the late actor’s throwback pics. Fans have been paying tribute to the stupendous actor while his family has been cherishing their golden moment with Sushant. But recently, the social media went into a tizzy after Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a beautiful video of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor from her wedding reception and it will leave you with a heavy heart.

The video featured Sushant nailing it in his black kurta as he arrives for her sister wedding reception with his father and sister. The late actor was seen holding a bouquet of flowers and congratulated the newlyweds on the stage. He even struck a pose with his family for the photographers and gave his sister a warm hug. While Shweta has been reminiscing these golden moments, she is also yearning to get back to that time. She wrote, “Bhai at my wedding reception, giving me a hug. I remember a day prior to the reception how we had hugged and cried, I wish I could just go back in time.”

Take a look at Shweta’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. There have been speculations about a foul play in the case. As of now, CBI has been investigating the case and has been grilling Sushant’s friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj.

