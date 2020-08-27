  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares a video of a billboard in Hollywood to demand #JusticeforSushant

A food outlet in Hollywood put up a billboard for Sushant Singh Rajput showcasing their support for the actor. Check it out.
Over the past few days, ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was handed over to the CBI there’s been quite a few revelations that were made. The late actor’s tragic demise came as a shock to many all over the world. He was the youngest and the only son amongst five siblings. His sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been making use of social media calling for the unfair investigation in Sushant’s death case. She has also been taking her time in thanking fans who have also been supporting her and the late actor’s family in insisting on justice in his case. 

Most recently, she took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video that showcases a food outlet in California, United States. The food outlet had put up a billboard outside their shop to support justice for the late actor. Shweta captioned the video saying, “A Billboard in Hollywood put up for Bhai. Thanks and so grateful for all the support #JusticeforSushant.” She also added a few folded hand emoticons and a heart emoticon alongside her caption. 

 

Earlier this month, Shweta also shared a video of billboards put up for the late actor in Australia. Meanwhile, as the CBI continues their investigation, most recently ED shared Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats with a drug dealer named Gaurav. The chats’ content included her talking about hard drugs and MD. Once the alleged chats were revealed Shweta took to her Twitter account and demanded immediate action against her by the CBI. Apart from that, Shweta also called it a criminal offense. 

