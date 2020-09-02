  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares video of him crying: I lost my brother, when will we find closure?

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 and his family filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty after which CBI began its investigation. Today, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video montage of the late actor getting teary-eyed as she questioned the delay in finding justice.
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Shweta Singh Kirti
It has been over 2 months since the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans, family and friends have been fighting for justice for the late actor. While the CBI has been investigating Sushant’s case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing her feelings on her social media accounts. On Wednesday, she got emotional as she remembered her late brother and questioned the delay in finding the truth behind Sushant’s untimely death in June. She shared a video of Sushant getting teary-eyed. 

Taking to social media, Sushant’s sister Shweta shared an old video from a reality show where Sushant was seen getting emotional after seeing a performance. The video had MS DHoni: The Untold Story dialogue in the backdrop. However, in her caption, Shweta expressed that she lost her brother and questioned how long it would take for the truth to be uncovered in Sushant’s case. She even shared billboards put up in several states of the USA demanding justice for Sushant. 

Shweta wrote, “I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday...how long will it take to find the truth... when will we be able to find closure?? #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR #StayUnited.” Further, sharing the billboards, Sushant’s sister thanked everyone for standing united in fighting for justice for Sushant. 

Meanwhile, the CBI is investigating the late actor’s case and Rhea Chakraborty’s parents have been called in again on Day 2. Apart from this, Siddharth Pithani, Showik Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Neeraj, Dipesh and others also have been questioned by the CBI several times. Apart from this, the ED is probing the money laundering angle and as per reports, Sushant’s business partner Varun Mathur has been summoned. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. 

