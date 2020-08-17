Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh & Ankita Lokhande share billboards of late actor across Australia

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media to share billboards of the late actor spread across 7 locations in Australia.

As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Bollywood actors, friends and family of the actor are coming together to support #JusticeForSSR on social media. While Sushant’s USA based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, started a global spiritual revolution asking everyone to post photos with folded hands and pray for justice for the late actor, today, Shweta gave us a glimpse into the billboards of the late actor across Australia as fans of the late actor came together to demand justice for him.

Later, Ankita Lokhande, too, shared his sister’s Instagram post and alongside, she wrote, “SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up throughout the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr *****The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations…”

Earlier, several pictures and videos of a masked woman entering Sushant Singh Rajput's building on June 14 have surfaced online, which have raised eyebrows, and when the guard of the building was asked about the mystery woman, he said that he allowed her thinking she is Sushant’s relative and that he has not seen her before.

