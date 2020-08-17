Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh & Ankita Lokhande share billboards of late actor across Australia
As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and Bollywood actors, friends and family of the actor are coming together to support #JusticeForSSR on social media. While Sushant’s USA based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, started a global spiritual revolution asking everyone to post photos with folded hands and pray for justice for the late actor, today, Shweta gave us a glimpse into the billboards of the late actor across Australia as fans of the late actor came together to demand justice for him.
Later, Ankita Lokhande, too, shared his sister’s Instagram post and alongside, she wrote, “SSRians across Australia made it happen. 7 Billboards are up throughout the continent. Their abundant love for Sushant made this happen These Billboards are definitely going to convey the strong message that the whole of Australia is standing with SSR. They really want their screams to be heard by the whole Judiciary System of India, so that fair justice can be served to their dear Sushant. #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput #CBIForSSR #scmonitoredcbi4ssr *****The Billboards are up at the following 7 locations…”
Earlier, several pictures and videos of a masked woman entering Sushant Singh Rajput's building on June 14 have surfaced online, which have raised eyebrows, and when the guard of the building was asked about the mystery woman, he said that he allowed her thinking she is Sushant’s relative and that he has not seen her before.
Anonymous 41 minutes ago
Justice for Sushant , they should arrest rhea, dipesh and the corrupt Mumbai police. And they should deport Sonia ghandi, so that she doesn't cause harm to anymore Indians.
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
Boycott bullywood
Anonymous 53 minutes ago
#CBIfor SSR from singapore
Anonymous 1 hour ago
LOVE YOU SUSHANT !!! Please find peace&tranquility wherever you are .
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Oh I am so happy, close to my home. CBI for SSR is must
Anonymous 2 hours ago
The world wants justice for him.He will get justice ,god is hearing all of us.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
My heart goes out to the family, not only are they dealing with a terrible loss, but they are having to fight for justice. Sushant was clearly murdered however it is being covered up by the institution who should be getting him justice. Shame on Mumbai police, for their incompetence, corruption pathetic stance on trying to prohibit a CBI probe. In a country where a successful actor is murdered and everything is covered up, just shows you there is no hope for the common man.