Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti alerts people about her sister Neetu’s fake Twitter profile

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is an avid social media user, reported a fake Twitter profile on her sister Neetu’s name.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has opened up a can of worms and all eyes are on every development in the case. In fact, the late actor’s family has also been the talk of the town as his sisters have been sharing heartfelt posts for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. However, recently, one of Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti made the headlines after she informed the fans about a fake profile of sister Neetu on Twitter.

Shweta shared a tweet reporting about a fake profile and even attached a screenshot of a tweet by the fake profile. She claimed that while the profile is named after her sister Neetu, Shweta clarified hat Neetu isn’t on micro-blogging site. The lady also urged the fans to report the fake profile. “Please, report this profile, my sister Neetu Singh is not on Twitter, first she was using my name and now she has changed the name to Neetu, her twitter handle Is @sistersusant, I can’t tag her because she has blocked me. I request everyone to report this fake profile,” Shweta tweeted.

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s tweet about a fake profile.

Please, report this profile, my sister Neetu Singh is not on Twitter, first she was using my name and now she has changed the name to Neetu, her twitter handle Is @sistersusant, I can’t tag her because she has blocked me. I request everyone to report this fake profile. — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 4, 2020

Here it is pic.twitter.com/7I9PoVNUEI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 4, 2020

Earlier, the lady had warned her Twitter followers about a fake profile of her name and stated, “be aware.”

Meanwhile, Shweta has been sharing throwback pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput which often leaves the fans with a heavy heart. In fact, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she also shared a beautiful picture from Sushant’s childhood wherein he was surrounded by his sisters as they tied Rakhi to him.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti walks down memory lane on Rakhi: You will always be our pride

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×