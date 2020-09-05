Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande offer prayers for justice for late actor

As CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande are hopeful of getting justice soon for the late actor.

It’s been almost three months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence. While his demise left everyone heartbroken, his family and fans have been hoping to get justice for the late actor. In fact, they are not leaving any stone unturned to know what exactly transpired with the actor on the fateful day of June 14. And while CBI has been investigating the case now, Sushant’s family is hopeful that truth will prevail soon.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been an avid social media user, urged fans to keep praying for justice for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor. She shared a post on Instagram which read as, “Never doubt the power of prayer.” The image was captioned as, “Keep Praying...It works! #GodIsWithUs #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Warriors4SRR #GlobalPrayers4SSR.” Soon, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a similar post on Instagram and expressed her faith about truth prevailing soon in the case. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress wrote, “Har har Mahadev. #satyamevjayte #truthwins #justiceforsushant.”

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande’s post for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, an angle of illegal drug consumption has come into light in the case and the NCB has also come into action. As per a recent development in the case, NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda. Hailing NCB for Showik's arrest, Shweta tweeted, “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.”

