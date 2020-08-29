Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is heartbroken as hospital worker claims actor was murdered

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share a video wherein a hospital worker claims the actor was murdered; Watch

As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death probe of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and with every passing day, the probe is getting murkier with new eyewitnesses’ accounts making the nation believe that Sushant was murdered. After the Whatsapp chats leaked, and drug row being investigated, today, Shweta Singh Kriti, sister of the late actor, shared a video wherein a person who claims to have taken Sushant’s mortal remains to the burial site claims that Sushant’s death was not a suicide but murder.

In the video shared by his sister, the caption read, “My God!! Listening to news like this breaks my heart a million times...what all they did with my brother. Please, please arrest them!! #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR,” and in the said video, the person can be heard saying, “Yeh murder hee tha, Jo jo neeshan tha na, gale par nishan tha...15 20 nishan the…cello tape chipka tha ambulance ke andar daala tha…Shamshan gat tak le kar gaya tha...Taang tooti hui thi,” adding, “Rhea Chakraborty aur lambe baal waala tha usne mujhe bola tha, unko call karo asked if I can show the body. Body ko dekha tha, body se maafi maangi thi...”

In the latest, reports suggest that moments before “Sushant’s alleged time of death disclosed, the actor Googled properties in HP, Kerala & Coorg.” Well, this clearly contradicts the statement made by the Mumbai Police chief Parambir Singh, who during a press conference had said that Sushant had Googled ‘painless death’ and thus, wanting to prove that he was depressed.

