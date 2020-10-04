Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘All eyes on CBI’, Ankita Lokhande backs her as murder is ruled out
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on her social media handle after AIIMS panel rejected the murder angle and confirmed that the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide. In the latest post, Shweta mentioned that now her all focus is on the Central Bureau of India’s findings in Sushant’s death case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family including the lawyer, who is representing the actor’s father, had suggested that Sushant could have been murdered.
While sharing the latest post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI”. Ankita Lokhande also retweeted Shweta's post and wrote "#AllEyesOnCBI".
Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s latest post:
#AllEyesOnCBI https://t.co/x3ekaxwS4U
— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) October 4, 2020
On Saturday, the six-member team of forensic doctors termed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. The doctors rejected the claims of strangulation and poisoning, they also said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’.
However, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh has called the report “inconclusive” and he also said that the CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Kedarnath actor was found dead in his Mumbai’s apartment on June 14. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of misappropriating his funds and abetting his suicide. Currently, on drug-related charges, Rhea is in jail.
