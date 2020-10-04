  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘All eyes on CBI’, Ankita Lokhande backs her as murder is ruled out

Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on her social media handle after AIIMS panel confirmed that Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide.
69921 reads Mumbai Updated: October 4, 2020 02:34 pm
Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘All eyes on CBI’ Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘All eyes on CBI’, Ankita Lokhande backs her as murder is ruled out.
  • 14
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on her social media handle after AIIMS panel rejected the murder angle and confirmed that the Kai Po Che actor died by suicide. In the latest post, Shweta mentioned that now her all focus is on the Central Bureau of India’s findings in Sushant’s death case. Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and family including the lawyer, who is representing the actor’s father, had suggested that Sushant could have been murdered.

While sharing the latest post, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out.  #AllEyesOnCBI”. Ankita Lokhande also retweeted Shweta's post and wrote "#AllEyesOnCBI". 

Take a look at Shweta Singh Kirti’s latest post:

On Saturday, the six-member team of forensic doctors termed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ‘a case of hanging and death by suicide’. The doctors rejected the claims of strangulation and poisoning, they also said that there were ‘no injuries on the body other than of hanging’.

However, the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, Vikas Singh has called the report “inconclusive” and he also said that the CBI in its charge sheet can still file a case of murder in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Kedarnath actor was found dead in his Mumbai’s apartment on June 14. Sushant’s family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of misappropriating his funds and abetting his suicide. Currently, on drug-related charges, Rhea is in jail.

Also Read: Mumbai Police commissioner REACTS to AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case: We stand vindicated

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Instagram

You may like these
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta says 'We will win' amid reports of AIIMS ruling out murder theories
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta shares how fans of the actor have been seeking justice for him in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister relates crashing of Twitter to #Revolution4SSR; Calls it a 'voice of unity'
CBI likely to add Section 302 charge in SSR’s death case; Late actor’s sister Shweta expresses faith in probe
Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta shares how fans are out on streets in California demanding 'Justice for SSR'
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti urges SSR warriors to stay strong & united in her new POST
Anonymous 37 minutes ago

damage control wont work ssr was druggy

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

Bactracking

Anonymous 39 minutes ago

you liars dug your own grave rajput sisters

Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Druggie,womeniser,mad susanta.Wherefrom he had inherited this qualities.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Bollywood wale log ke kaaran usko mental health issues hua

Anonymous 1 hour ago

If I remember your co playing was about money laundering and distancing you from SSR both are proven baseless , so all eyes and karma is on you

Anonymous 2 hours ago

looser rajputs were not there to help ssr now want his money

Anonymous 2 hours ago

your brother was a druggie with mental issues did you forget that truth

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Sabko pta hai ki mental health issues bollywood wale log ke kaaran aaya aur tu hoga drug hue wo nhi

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Wo druggie nhi tha bollywood wale log ke kaaran wo suicide kiya

Anonymous 2 hours ago

you sisters did not even know your brother that is the truth

Anonymous 2 hours ago

here goes the attention seeker again

Anonymous 2 hours ago

truth shweta will get money from sush's death

Anonymous 2 hours ago

You and your poisonous family hid and killed the truth for greed but ncb revealed it

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement