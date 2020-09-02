Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video urging justice for SSR; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti just shared a video with a message for fans urging justice for SSR.

As things unfold in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case several claims have been made and fans and family of the actor are not willing to forget about the accident. A few hours ago, SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video via Twitter that shows women and men from different parts of the world chanting “Let’s not forget 14th of June, the day when we woke up to the loss of a young, promising superstar--Sushant Singh Rajput. We refused to accept the story that he decided to quietly leave. He was forced, isolated, ganged up against, financially robbed, broken systematically.”

“Not just by one, but by many. Dangerous plans and massive coverups, he faced it all. Why are we being fed only depression stories? Whom are we protecting? We demand answers. We need to uncover all the aspects of social, personal, financial. The answer lies somewhere in between. We want people to know the truth. No more loss of life. Perpetrators should be punished. Join hands and stand together. Stand together for Sushant.”

See her post below:

We might be divided by borders, but we stay untied in emotions!! We want Justice for Sushant and nothing can distract us from our goal! #Warriors4SSR #DividedByBordersUnitedByEmotions #GlobalPrayers4SSR #JusticeForSSR pic.twitter.com/fCl5x3AKTL — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 1, 2020

The video ends with a slide that reads: “Divided by borders, united by emotions.” The next slide in the video presents a quote by the late SSR: “It's not always that easy, but I’ll tell you what, it often is. Go for it.” The next and last slide reads: In the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shweta posted this video with the caption: “We might be divided by borders, but we stay united in emotions!! We want Justice for Sushant and nothing can distract us from our goal! #Warriors4SSR #DividedByBordersUnitedByEmotions #GlobalPrayers4SSR #JusticeForSSR.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta alerts fans & asks them to report fake Twitter accounts using her name

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×