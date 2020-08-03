Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti walks down memory lane on Rakhi: You will always be our pride

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a couple of childhood throwback photos of celebrating Raksha Bandhan with the late actor. Along with it, she penned an emotional note for Sushant.

For every sister Raksha Bandhan is a sweet celebration for sibling love. However, for late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, the occasion is an emotional one this year as the actor passed away in June. Over the past few days, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna police station, his sister Shweta has been seeing justice on social media and even wrote to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to ensure that the evidence is not tampered with.

Taking to social media, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a couple of throwback childhood photos and left fans emotional. She wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.” In one of the photos, we can see a little Sushant sitting on the chair while all his sisters can be seen tying Rakhi on his little wrist.

Even the late actor’s mom can be seen in the photo. In another photo, a teenage Sushant is seen celebrating Rakhi with his sisters. The throwback photos of the late actor celebrating the festival of love for brothers and sisters left fans extremely emotional.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta’s note on Rakhi:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister recently tweeted the video where the senior Patna cop Vinay Tiwari was asked to quarantine himself as he arrived in Mumbai for investigation of Sushant’s death case. She called it ‘disgraceful.’ The FIR was registered against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Bihar. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar IPS Vinay Tiwari says if need be, they’ll take Rhea Chakraborty into custody

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×