Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh seeks Kaal Bhairav’s blessings; Asks Him to lead them to truth

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case continues to make the headlines, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti seeks God’s blessings to guide them to the truth.
It has been over two months now since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and the entire nation has been yearning to know what transpired with the late actor on the fateful day. Not just his massive fan army, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also been leaving no stone unturned as they are seeking justice for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star. And while the case is under investigation, Shweta has been praying hard to know the truth for her brother. Not just she has been actively campaigning for Sushant, but she has also been praying for the same.

Recently, Shweta shared a video of herself wherein she was seen praying to Kaal Bhairav. She was seen doing the aarti with a pandit chanting the mantra along as she sought guidance to lead them to the truth in the case. Shweta captioned the video as “‪Prayed to Kaal Bhairav today and asked him to guide and lead us to the truth #GlobalPrayersForSSR #CBIForSSR #Warrior4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus.”

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s recent video.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. Ever since then a lot has been said about the actor and his demise. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty have been on the radar after Sushant’s father accused her of exploiting the late actor financially along with cheating on him.

